EU should open doors to Ukraine in June

In June 2022, Ukraine should receive a clear signal from the EU that the doors to the EU are open and should be granted EU candidate status.

The relevant statement was made by Polish President Andrzej Duda during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today Ukraine needs our signal to open European doors for Ukraine as a state, for Ukrainian society that wants to be part of the European community and not Russia’s sphere of influence,” Duda told.

In his words, granting EU candidate status to Ukraine at a summit of the European Council on June 24, 2022 would be a signal for Ukrainians from the European leaders and have an important political and psychological effect.

According to Duda, this gesture would be important not only to Ukraine but also the EU if they want the European project to remain attractive.

A reminder that Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talked in a vis-a-vis format. Then, talks between the Ukrainian and Polish delegations chaired by the presidents took place.

Source: ukrinform.net