Explosion occurs near Mariupol

Near Mariupol, occupied by the Russian army, an explosion occurred in the area of the villages of Yalta and Urzuf.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

„Explosion in the area of Yalta – Urzuf. After the explosion, two military boats rushed there from Mariupol,” Andriushchenko wrote.

As reported, the Russian invaders are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub.

Source: ukrinform.net