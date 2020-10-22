Fedák Sári Cultural Center opened in Beregszász

The Fedák Sári Cultural Center was handed over during a celebration in Beregszász on 23 September.

The celebration began with wreathing. Those who were present placed wreaths of remembrance at the statue of Fedák Sári in the center of the town. After that, the building of the cultural center was inaugurated.

The establishment of the center was carried out with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, with the intercession of the Charity Foundation for the Hungarian College of Transcarpathia.

The center is located in the building of the Transcarpathian County Hungarian Dramatic Theatre. The programs of the cultural center are organized by the Pro Cultura Subcarpathica civil organization and the Charity Foundation of the Hungarian Dramatic Theatre of Transcarpathia.

On the upper level of the center there is a podium stage, coffee-room, kitchen and a storage room. On the lower level located an escape room, a card room and a photo zone. The total cost of the renovation was 13 488 644 hryvnias.

After the inauguration the actors of the theatre hold a theatrical performance in memory of Fedák Sári.

M. M.

Kárpátalja.ma