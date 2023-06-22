Gas explosion in Kyiv causes two deaths

Two people were killed in an explosion in a 16-story building in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko said this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

„Preliminarily, two people were killed in an explosion in a 16-storey building in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. Two victims were hospitalized, and two were treated on the spot,” he said.

According to Klychko, 18 residents were rescued from five damaged apartments. In total, people were evacuated from all apartments in the building.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Experts are investigating the cause of the explosion.

„The city has already identified two boarding schools in the Dniprovskyi district for temporary accommodation of people from the damaged building,” the mayor summarized.

As reported, on June 22, at about 4:00 a.m., a strong explosion occurred in a 16-storey building in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, which demolished the walls on three floors at once and started a fire of 150 square meters.

According to the State Emergency Service, five apartments on the 6th, 7th and 8th floors were destroyed.

Later, information about one person killed and two injured in the explosion was received.

Source: ukrinform.net