Hungary can accept about 300 wounded Ukrainian children for treatment

Hungary can now accept wounded Ukrainian children and soldiers for treatment, and students who have been forced to leave their studies in Ukraine will be offered scholarships.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv regional military administration, said this in a Telegram post after a meeting with the Hungarian delegation in Lviv, Ukrinform reports.

“I met with the Hungarian delegation led by the State Secretary and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Levente Magyar. During the meeting, Mr. Magyar noted that Hungary can currently accept about 300 wounded Ukrainian children for treatment, and it also wants to continue the medical program for the military, which was launched in 2014. Hungarian scholarships can be offered to Ukrainian students who have been forced to leave their studies,” he wrote.

During the meeting, Kozytskyi also emphasized that the Lviv region needs funds to repair a sufficient amount of housing to accommodate people from temporary shelters.

According to him, Hungary has taken in almost a million refugees from Ukraine.

Source: ukrinform.net