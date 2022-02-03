Nearly 15M Ukrainians fully jabbed against COVID-19

As many as 73,195 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has said on Facebook.

“Some 23,595 people received their first dose, 27,938 people received their second dose, 836 people received an additional dose, and 20,826 people got a booster dose,” the statement said.

Since the launch of the vaccination program in Ukraine, 15,396,723 people have received their first dose, 14,700,198 people have received both doses, 18,728 people have got an additional dose, and 398,374 people have received a booster dose. A total of 30,514,023 doses have been administered so far.

Source: ukrinform.net