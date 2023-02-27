One person killed, four more injured in enemy drone attack in Khmelnytskyi

In Khmelnytskyi, one person was killed and four more were injured as a result of enemy drone attacks.

Khmelnytskyi Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

„Another massive terrorist attack on the Khmelnytskyi community. This time, the enemy used UAVs. There is information about 1 killed and 4 injured,” he wrote.

According to the mayor, „a number of buildings were damaged. Firefighting continues.”

As Ukrinform reported, three explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi during an air raid alert. From 23:00 on Sunday until the early hours of Monday, Russian occupiers used 14 UAVs of the Shahed type over the territory of Ukraine. According to the preliminary information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, „11 of these drones were shot down by Ukrainian defenders.”

Source: ukrinform.net