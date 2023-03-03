Online platform for humanitarian aid to ukrainian energy sector

The Ministry of Energy developed AidEnergy online platform to simplify the process of obtaining, coordinating, and distributing humanitarian aid for the energy sector.

Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Farid Safarov announced this during a meeting with Energy Attaché at U.S. Embassy to Ukraine Shawn Anderson and EBRD Senior Governance Adviser Anna Kozhemiachenko, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

With the support of the EBRD Ukraine Stabilisation and Sustainable Growth Multi-Donor Account (MDA), the Ministry of Energy developed AidEnergy online platform. It is a „single window” for gathering, updating, and informing donors about the needs of fuel and energy complex companies, processing and confirming donor proposals, distributing humanitarian aid, and reporting.

„The creation of a single online environment increases transparency and optimizes communication with donors and fuel and energy complex companies. Moreover, AidEnergy significantly speeds up the movement of equipment due to the possibility of increasing the number of warehouses, allows users to promptly receive information about deliveries, automate the distribution and reporting processes,” the deputy minister said.

Safarov emphasized that international partners provide significant support to the Ukrainian energy sector which is suffering from Russian attacks. The Ministry is currently coordinating the relevant work, gathering information from affected companies regarding their needs, and is in constant communication with partners who can provide the relevant equipment.

As of the beginning of March, Ukraine received more than 5,300 tonnes of aid from 30 countries to restore the energy system.

Source: ukrinform.net

Photo: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine