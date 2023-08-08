Over 100 medical facilities restored in Kyiv region

In Kyiv region, 101 out of 130 medical institutions that were destroyed or damaged as a result of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops were restored.

That’s according to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

„As a result of the full-scale Russian invasion in the Kyiv region, 130 medical institutions were destroyed or damaged. As of today, 101 have been partially and fully restored,” the statement reads.

As noted in the military administration, one of the institutions affected by the actions of the Russian invaders was the Kyiv Regional Center for Mental Health in Vorzel. The building there was damaged.

In 2022, the medical facility underwent routine repairs, including repairing and replacing window and door openings and installing 515 new windows.

Today, the center provides inpatient medical examination, treatment, and social and labor rehabilitation for patients with mental disorders. The hospital also has a department for war veterans and military personnel.

In total, the hospital has 310 beds and 276 employees. Every month, 600 patients can receive the necessary professional assistance.

As Ukrinform reported, 13 apartment buildings damaged by Russian aggression are already being restored in Kyiv region. Work will start on five more sites shortly.

Source: ukrinform.net