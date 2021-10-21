Over 1,200 people killed in Ukraine fires this year

More than 1,200 people have already been killed and more than 1,000 have been injured in fires in Ukraine this year, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reported.

“Since the beginning of the year, the number of those killed and injured in fires is already 1,241 and 1,063 people respectively,” the report reads.

According to the State Emergency Service, in order to prevent fires, it is important to avoid overloading the power grid and not to turn on household appliances that use the most electricity at the same time. Also, citizens should not leave the premises with TVs, irons and heaters on.

In addition, the State Emergency Service advised citizens to check the safety measures and serviceability of stoves when using stove heating. Citizens should also protect their homes from lightning strikes.

Source: ukrinform.net