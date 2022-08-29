Over UAH 500,000 raised for Ukrainian army at charity art exhibition in Zakarpattia region

More than UAH 500,000 has been raised for the Ukrainian Armed Forces at a charity art exhibition in the Zakarpattia region.

The regional military administration said this on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

“An exhibition and sale of works by famous artists from the Zakarpattia region Volodymyr Mykyta, Bohdan Korzh, Liudmila Korzh-Radko and Volodymyr Pavlyshyn were held in the Uzhgorod district. A fair of products from local producers and concerts by Ukrainian stars were also organized for the guests. During the event, the participants collected UAH 247,714 (part of the proceeds from the sale of works of art, tickets, etc.). Another UAH 260,000 was donated to the army by the Derenivska Kupil resort center, where the event was held,” the report said.

