Pentagon prepares new $2 billion military aid package for Ukraine

The Pentagon announces a long-term arms package for Ukraine worth more than $2 billion, including a large number of air defense missiles.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to Ukrinform.

The Pentagon is expected to announce the long-term deal on Friday. The money will be used under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to purchase two different types of advanced Patriot air defense missiles, as well as Hawk launchers and missiles.

As noted by the publication, one of them is the Pac-3 Patriot Advanced Capability Missile, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corporation. The other is the Guidance Enhanced Missile, also known as GEM-T, developed by Raytheon Technologies Corp. According to the description, it provides an improved ability to engage tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles or enemy aircraft in addition to the PAC-3 missile.

As Ukrinform reported, the US President is confident that with bipartisan support in Congress, Ukraine will receive the necessary help, including in the long term.

