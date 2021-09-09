Poland reopens borders to Ukrainians from September 9

Poland has allowed Ukrainian citizens to cross in, including for tourism purposes, starting September 9.

That’s according to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba who spoke at an online briefing on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Some very good news everyone’s been waiting for. From September 9, Ukrainian citizens have been added to the category of persons allowed to enter the territory of the Republic of Poland, including for tourism purposes.”

Kuleba noted that those vaccinated against COVID-19 or who had recovered from the coronavirus were exempted from the quarantine.

The minister also said that as of today, Ukrainians are able to travel to 133 countries, under varying conditions.

“Somewhere you need to provide proof of COVID vaccination. Somewhere a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test will be enough. But, on principle, you may enter 133 countries and this number will continue to grow.” – the official emphasized.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy reminded of the launch on September 1 of an assistance and tourist support hotline in Egypt.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on July 15, the EU Council added Ukraine to the list of countries with which member states are recommended to gradually remove restrictions on non-essential travel.

Source: ukrinform.net