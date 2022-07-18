Pope Francis: I am close to people of Ukraine struck by rain of missiles every day

Pope Francis has called on the international community to make efforts to end the war in Ukraine, assuring his closeness to the Ukrainians who suffer from missile attacks every day.

Pope Francis said this during the Sunday Angelus in the Vatican, Ukrinform reports, citing Vatican News.

“I am always close to the tormented Ukraine, which is struck by a rain of missiles every day. […] How can anyone not understand that war only creates destruction and death, driving people apart and killing truth and dialogue I pray and hope that all international actors will really work to resume negotiations, not to fuel the senselessness of war,” he said.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States, earlier said that Pope Francis may visit Ukraine already in August.

“Preparations for a papal visit to Ukraine will begin after his Apostolic Journey to Canada, and the Pope could travel to Kyiv as early as August,” Gallagher said.

Source: ukrinform.net