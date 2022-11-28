Preparing for Advent in the Nagybereg County House

On November 23 the NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica held an advent crafting session for children at the local county house.

At first, the group coming from Déda had a chance to take a walk around the county house. During the excursion in the botanical garden and the house, the furnace proved to be the most fascinating construction for the children.

After the excursion, children could take part in crafting sessions. They spent their time with making table decorations, which consisted of gluing candles and pine branches to a wooden base then beautified it with different decorations, like nuts, pine cones, painted and dried fruit, lace and ribbons. During the decoration process only natural materials were used. The participants rolled the candle from beeswax themselves.

While the children would play some folk games at the yard of the county house, walnut and jam muffins were being prepared in the kitchen.

The sessions of the Nagybereg County House are continuing until the middle of December with some other holiday activities.

The program was organized by NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica with the support of the Sándor Csoóri Fund and Bethlen Gábor Alapkezelő Zrt.

Adél Gál

Kárpátalja.ma