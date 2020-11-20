Quiet wreathing in Beregszász

A commemoration was held of the victims of the 1944’s deportation in Beregszász on 19th of November.

In 1944-1945, Soviet soldiers deported hundred thousands of innocent civils to forced laborcamps. It was the “malenykij robot”, which became the greatest tragedy in the history of the Transcarpathian Hungarians. The end of the three-day work became torture, suffering and indignity. Many of them had never returned home.

The first location of the commemoration was the memorial tablet on the wall of the 5th School of Beregszász. Those who were present wreathed the memorial tableton the wall of the building. The commemoration continued at the Széna Square near the cemetery, where the monument with the names of the victims of Beregszász stands. The list contains more than 300 names.

The commemoration was held by the organization of the Pro Cultura Subcarpathica and the Ferenc Rákóczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian Institute.

Gál Adél

Kárpátalja.ma