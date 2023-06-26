Russians injure 1031 children in Ukraine

The army of the Russian Federation killed 490 children in Ukraine and injured another 1,031 children.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this in a statement on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

„As of the morning of June 26, 2023, more than 1521 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 490 children were killed and more than 1031 were injured of varying severity,” the statement said.

These numbers are not final, as work is underway to establish them in the areas of hostilities, on the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were affected in the Donetsk region – 466, Kharkiv – 284, Kyiv – 129, Kherson – 113, Zaporizhzhia – 91, Mykolaiv – 89, Dnipropetrovsk – 81, Chernihiv – 71, Luhansk – 67.

On Sunday, June 25, a 14-year-old girl was injured as a result of artillery shelling in Krasnohorivka, the Donetsk region.

As reported, according to Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, there are still children in the frontline towns of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Keramik, New York, and Pivdenne in the Donetsk region who need to be evacuated to safer regions.

Source: ukrinform.net