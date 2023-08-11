Shmyhal about the preparations for heating season

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with the Minister of Energy and representatives of Ukrenergo.

He wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

„The provision of energy equipment is a key issue of the meeting with the Minister of Energy and representatives of Ukrenergo. Supply priorities were determined and funding sources were discussed. We must not only provide a sufficient amount of equipment for repairs and infrastructure restoration, but also create a reserve for the autumn-winter period and for the de-occupied territories in the future. The work must be accelerated in order we are prepared for the heating season on time. Relevant tasks have been distributed,” Shmyhal wrote.

In addition, according to him, the meeting participants discussed the issue of attracting investments in the production of the necessary equipment in Ukraine.

Shmyhal emphasized that this will contribute to the development of production, generating value-added and economic recovery.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine needs USD 3.4 billion to get ready for the next heating season, this amount includes both the restoration of generation and the purchase of necessary resources.

Source: ukrinform.net