Shmyhal: USD 17B needed to finance reconstruction projects this year

Ukraine plans to intensify the „financial Ramstein” format to determine sources of financing reconstruction projects.

„There will be four main areas of reconstruction this year: energy, housing, mine clearance, and critical infrastructure. We plan to intensify the ‘financial Ramstein’ format to determine the sources of financing reconstruction projects. For this, according to preliminary estimates, we need 17 billion dollars this year alone,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the Cabinet’s meeting on March 14, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Ukraine, the World Bank, the European Union, and the United Nations jointly conduct the second stage of assessment of damage and recovery needs now. The government is also working on the implementation of a unified digital analytical and information system for managing the reconstruction process.

„Right now, we are finalizing the State Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property. In parallel, we are launching a compensation program for damaged and destroyed housing. Restoration of critical infrastructure will also imply the modernization of objects. All this is on the agenda,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

Source: ukrinform.net