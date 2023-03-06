Social Policy Ministry announces 20% increase in minimum pensions

The Ukrainian government approved a decision to raise pensions by almost 20% for 10.5 million Ukrainians.

Social Policy Minister Oksana Zholnovych stated this at a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

„In order to provide economic support to the most vulnerable categories of citizens, the government decided to index pensions by 20% for 10.5 million people. Of these, 4.5 million citizens will receive a 20% pension increase for the first time this year,” she said.

According to the minister, over the difficult year of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine showed the stability of social policy and the ability of the state to fulfill its social obligations to Ukrainian citizens.

As earlier reported, UAH 64.7 billion were allocated for the payment of housing assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) during the year of war. In total, more than 3.5 million IDPs received funds.

