Some 158 children killed, over 254 wounded due to Russian aggression against Ukraine

More than 412 children have been affected since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“These data are not final, as they are being investigated within the hostilities and temporarily occupied areas, namely in the city of Mariupol, within the certain areas of Kyiv Region, Chernihiv Region and Luhansk Region,” the report states.

According to the data from juvenile prosecutors, most casualties among children were reported in Kyiv Region (75), Donetsk Region (71), Kharkiv Region (56), Chernihiv Region (46), Mykolaiv Region (31), Luhansk Region (31), Zaporizhzhia Region (22), Kherson Region (29), Kyiv (16), Sumy Region (16) and Zhytomyr Region (15).

A total of 869 educational institutions were damaged in Russian air strikes and shelling, and 83 of them were destroyed completely. Most destructions were reported in Donetsk Region, Kharkiv Region, Mykolaiv Region, Sumy Region, Kyiv Region Kherson Region Zhytomyr Region, Chernihiv Region and the city of Kyiv.

In addition, more than 80 children’s institutions were damaged, including hospitals, music schools, sports and rehabilitation institutions, youth hubs and libraries.

Source: ukrinform.net