Sweden’s Riksdag approves record-high military aid to Ukraine

Sweden’s Riksdag has voted in favor of the Government’s proposal for an additional amending budget, namely providing a record-high military support package for Ukraine, totaling SEK 4.3 billion (i.e. about USD 406 million).

The relevant statement was made on the website of Sweden’s Riksdag, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Military equipment that the Swedish Armed Forces can do without for a limited period will be donated to Ukraine. The package includes anti-tank weapons, mine-clearance equipment, light anti-tank weapon Robot 57 and Combat Vehicle 90, at a maximum value of SEK 4.3 billion,” the report states.

The legislative amendments will come into force on February 13, 2023.

A reminder that it will be the 10th military support package to have been provided by Sweden to Ukraine since the Russian invasion started.

Source: ukrinform.net