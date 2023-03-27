Szijjártó: Cease-fire has to come now

Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó says his country’s promotion of peace in Ukraine does not mean accepting that Russia would retain the territory it has occupied.

That’s according to the top diplomat’s interview with AP, Ukrinform reports.

“You know, stopping the war and sitting around the table does not mean that you accept the status quo,” minister said.

“When the war stops and the peace talks start, it’s not necessary that the borders would be where the front lines are. We know this from our own history as well…” said Szijjarto. “Cease-fire has to come now.”

As reported earlier, Hungary has been calling for the end of hostilities in Ukraine, which officials in Budapest believe could be facilitated by direct talks between the U.S. and Russia on the UN platform.

Source: ukrinform.net