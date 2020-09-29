The handover of the Perényi Cultural Mansion in Beregardó

The Perényi Cultural Mansion in Beregardó was handed over during a celebration on 23 September.

The most significant owner of the 18th century building was the Perényi family.

The building was leased in 2016 by the Ferenc Rákóczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian Institute. The renovation was carried out with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, the Eastern Partnership and István Tarlós, at a total cost of 14,131,879 hryvnias.

The building has two permanent exhibitions entitled “Perényi 1271-” (History of the Three Branches of the Perényi Family) and a graphic exhibition presenting the life of Zsigmond Perényi, created by the painter Zoltán Szeifried.

In addition, the Cultural Mansion hosts the Tulipán Tanoda Hungarian School of Folk Music and Folk Art, founded by the institute, as well as the cultural events, handicraft gatherings, wine tastings and gastro-cultural events of the non-governmental organization Pro Cultura Subcarpathica (PCS). It will also be a practicing site for the Egán Ede Vocational Training Centre and the Institute’s Department of Earth Science and Tourism.

After the presentation of the history of the building, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, László Brenzovics, President of the Hungarian Cultural Association of Transcarpathia, Ildikó Orosz, President of the Rákóczi Institute and Marianna Pallagi, Director of PCS, placed wreaths of remembrance at the memorial plaque of baron Zsigmond Perényi.

Fotó: Kárpátalja.ma

The building was inaugurated by Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, President László Brenzovics and János Árpád Potápi, State Secretary for National Policy of the Prime Minister’s Office of Hungary.

Fotó: Kárpátalja.ma

After the celebratory handover, the members of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade held talks with the leaders of the KMKSZ. Then a press conference began.

“The Hungarians of Transcarpathia are facing a very important decision, as every choice is important,” Péter Szijjártó told in his speech. He then added that the October elections have a prominent role to play. The motherland also monitors elections on the other side of the border, as local compatriots are important to it. The Foreign Minister called on the Hungarians of Transcarpathia to vote on October 25.

In addition, it was revealed that the Hungarian government had not arrived empty-handed: 50 ventilators were handed over in Uzhgorod, which will be distributed in 22 hospitals in Transcarpathia, and at the request of KMKSZ, local Hungarian schools will be assisted in obtaining medical equipment. It is planned that 500,000 masks, non-contact thermometers, hand sanitizers and other devices will be handed over as soon as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba gives permission to deliver the donation.

Fotó: Kárpátalja.ma

The economic development program will also continue: a tender for tourism and agriculture can be expected.

Of course, the border situation was also discussed, according to the Hungarian Foreign Minister, they are trying to find a solution to the problems in compliance with the health and safety rules.

Péter Szijjártó also spoke with his Ukrainian colleague, Dmitro Kuleba, about the opening of the border crossing between Nagypalád and Nagyhódos as soon as possible. The Hungarian Foreign Minister expressed the hope that this would be achieved in the near future.

President László Brenzovics was pleased to announce that the Hungarian government will contribute another HUF 300,000,000 to the renovation of several local institutions within the framework of the Eastern Partnership program. Then, at the end of the press conference, he thanked Péter Szijjártó and the Hungarian government for their significant help and support.

B. K.

Kárpátalja.ma