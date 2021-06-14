Tree planting at the Day of National Belonging

The Pro Cultura Subcarpathica (PCS) civil organization and the Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education (II. RF KMF) celebrated the Day of National Belonging at the Perényi Cultural Mansion on June 4.

Marianna Pallagi, director of PCS opened the event. Then Mátyás Szilágyi, General Consul of the Consulate of Hungary in Beregszász, and István Csernicsó, Rector of the II. RF KMF greeted those present.

After the greetings, the participants could watch the program of the students of the Tulipán Tanoda Hungarian Folk Art School. Then General Consul Mátyás Szilágyi, István Vince, Mayor Deputy of the Beregszász micro-region, István Csernicskó Rector and Marianna Pallagi Director planted the tree symbolised of National Belonging in the courtyard of the mansion. Besides the tree symbolizes our life, our survival and the unity of the Hungarians.

The Treaty of Trianon was signed on June 4, 1920. The Hungarian government between the two world wars never accepted the verdict of the territorial and human losses incurred as a result of the lost war. The Hungarian government suggested the establishment of a Day of National Belonging on June 4.

Kárpátalja.ma