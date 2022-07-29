Twenty-nine wounded Ukrainian soldiers arrive in Poland for treatment

The second group of wounded Ukrainian soldiers – 29 people – arrived in Poland for treatment.

They will be treated in the hospitals of Lesser Poland (Krakow) and Silesian (Katowice) voivodships, Ukrinform reports with reference to Tvn24.pl.

The Ukrainian soldiers aged 19 to 45 received injuries caused by gunshot wounds, mine and projectile explosions. They have different physical conditions, but their lives are not in danger.

Ukrainian soldiers were welcomed to Krakow by Consul General of Ukraine Vyacheslav Voynarovsky.

Governor of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship Łukasz Kmita said that the region’s healthcare facilities were ready to accept the next group of wounded Ukrainian soldiers. According to him, many services and persons are involved in the transportation of Ukrainians to places of further treatment: railway workers, doctors, hospital directors, police officers, firefighters, and the Polish territorial defense forces.

For his part, governor of the Silesian Voivodeship Jarosław Wieczorek emphasized that the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers was “another brick of support” for Ukraine from Poland and its citizens in the face of Russian aggression.

The first group of Ukrainian defenders – 31 wounded – arrived in Poland for treatment on July 18.

Photo: PAP/Łukasz Gągulski

ukrinform.net