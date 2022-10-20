Ukraine already exported 8M tonnes of agricultural products via sea ports

As part of the “grain initiative”, Ukraine has already exported 8 million tonnes of agricultural products through the sea ports of Odesa region.

This was reported by the Infrastructure Ministry’s press service on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Since the departure of the first ship with Ukrainian grain, 8 million tonnes of agricultural products have already been exported,” the report reads.

It is noted that two ships carrying with 82,000 tonnes of agricultural products left the Pivdennyi port on October 20. In particular, the tanker ATLANTIS ALMERIA and the bulk carrier ARIS T departed from the port. They are heading to the countries in Asia and Europe.

A total of 362 ships with Ukrainian agricultural product have already left Ukrainian ports for the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.

Source: ukrinform.net