Ukraine beats Sweden to reach quarter-finals of European Championship for first time ever

Ukraine has defeated Sweden 2-1 to advance to the quarter-finals of a European Championship for the first time in their history.

Andriy Shevchenko’s side snatched the victory over the Swedes in the stoppage time of extra time at Hampden Park in Glasgow (Scotland) on June 29, according to Ukrinform.

Oleksandr Zinchenko put Ukraine in the lead in the 27th minute, but Emil Forsberg drew Sweden level at 1-1 in the 43rd minute.

Ukraine substitute Artem Dovbyk scored the winner in the 121st minute to send his country to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Sweden’s Marcus Danielson was sent off in the 99th minute for a rough challenge on Ukraine’s Artem Besedin.

Ukraine will now play against England in the quarter-finals at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on Saturday, July 3.

Euro 2020 quarter-finals will be played on July 2 and 3 and semifinals on July 6 and 7. There will be no third place game.

The final of the European Championship will take place at Wembley on July 11.

Source: ukrinform.net