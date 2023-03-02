Ukraine may resume electricity exports soon

Ukraine plans to resolve the issue of electricity supply to Odesa region soon, which will allow the resumption of electricity exports.

Yuriy Boyko, member of the Supervisory Board of National Power Company Ukrenergo stated this, Ukrinform reports.

„The issue of export is being considered. Moreover, I think it will be approved. The point here is not when it will be resumed, but what the prerequisites will be. The Government and the Prime Minister believe that, first of all, the domestic consumer should be provided with uninterrupted electricity supply. In this case, the issue of export can be raised,” Boyko said.

He emphasized that the priority should still be focused on the domestic consumer.

„In the near future, we expect a solution to the most acute current problem – Odesa region. I think this will become a trigger that will unlock the issue of resuming exports,” Boyko said.

As reported, there has been no deficit in Ukraine’s power system for 18 days, and it is currently not forecast.

Source: ukrinform.net