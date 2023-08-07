Ukraine spends 100% of taxes on army needs

Ukraine spends 100% of taxes paid by businesses and citizens to meet the needs of the Security and Defense Forces.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting, Ukrinform reports.

„Today, Ukraine spends absolutely all its internal resources on the war. 100% of taxes paid by businesses and citizens go to meet the needs of the Security and Defense Forces. In the budget, we have already provided UAH 1 trillion 800 billion for these needs. And this may not be the final amount,” Shmyhal said.

According to him, in addition to these expenses, there is also military assistance from allies and donations from philanthropists.

„We are grateful to everyone who helps our Security and Defense Forces. Those who support, pay taxes, and work for our victory,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on August 3, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a conference of ambassadors that supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and confronting Russia in the war it has unleashed costs our country about 2 trillion hryvnias.

