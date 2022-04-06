Ukrainian-Hungarian language textbooks provided by the Hungarian government

As it was stated by the Ministry of Human Resources of Hungary (Emmi) and MTI, a new textbook collection on public education and vocational training has been published, containing more than 2400 works from 40 publishers, including newly developed textbooks.

Compared to the last year, 94 publications were developed for general education, 43 for citizenship education and 32 for students with special educational needs. Furthermore, 42 language books – in English, German, Spanish, French, Japanese and Latin–and other new textbooks were designed by market and church publishers.

In addition, Ukrainian children has the chance to learn the language with the help of two types of Ukrainian-Hungarian language books explained MTI.

Kárpátalja.ma