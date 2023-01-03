Ukrainian-made nanosatellite to be released into Earth orbit

In the USA, on January 3, the PolyITAN-HP-30 nanosatellite, created to mark the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, will be released into Earth’s orbit by the specialists of the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.

“PolyITAN-HP-30 nanosatellite was created by the scientists of the National Technical University of Ukraine “Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute” exclusively using budget funds provided by the Ministry of Education and Science within the framework of the implementation of the winning projects of scientific research and development competitions and the core funding agreement,” the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine informs.

The nanosatellite will be launched from Cape Canaveral on SpaceX Falcon-9 launch vehicle. After the launch into the planned orbit, the nanosatellite will ensure the implementation of a scientific experiment to study the effectiveness of the functioning of heat pipes of various designs as the main element of the thermal stabilization systems of space vehicles.

The Ministry informs that the delivery of the satellite to the United States was sponsored by Boeing Ukraine. At the same time, a spinoff company of the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands provided financing and technical support for the launch. The State Space Agency of Ukraine also joined in, helping to resolve logistics and export issues.

The launch will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute from 16:00 on January 3, 2023.

Source: ukrinform.net