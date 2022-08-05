Volodymyr Zelenskyi is seeking direct talks with Chinese leader

The President of Ukraine is seeking ‘direct talks’ with China’s Xi Jinping to help end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In his interview for South Chana Morning Post, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the President of Ukraine, expressed opinion that Chine, is likely, the only state that may indeed influence Moscow’s position regarding this aggressive war.

“I would like to talk directly. I had one conversation with the Chinese President Xi Jinping that was a year ago. Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression on February 24, we have asked officially for a conversation, but we [haven’t had] any conversation with China even though I believe that would be helpful”, Zelenskyi said.

According to the Ukrainian President, China is a key economic partner of Russia, and “as a big and powerful country, China could come down and sort of put the Russian Federation [in] a certain place”.

“I am sure that without Chinese market, Russia would find itself in the full economic isolation”, Zelenskyi said.

According to him, China and Ukraine share similar values, such as “the love for family and children”.

Furthermore, according to the President, the conflict in Ukraine also negatively affects Chinese economy, which is selling less goods due to the global energy crisis.

“People have to pay for energy resources instead of spending money on the goods supplied from China.. Chinese export will decrease. I’m1 00% sure about it”, he explained.

Zelenskyi’s conversation with the Chinese outlet was the first interview of the President of Ukraine for Asian mass media since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. The Chinese journalists talked to Zelenskyi on Zoom as part of the 40-minutes-long conversation.

TSN

Nyitókép: president.gov.ua