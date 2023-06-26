Water level in ZNPP’s cooling pond stable

The water level in the Russia-captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s cooling pond remains stable.

That’s according to NAEC Energatom, the Ukrainian state-run operator of nuclear energy facilities, Ukrinform reports.

„Despite the Russian occupiers blowing up the dam of the Kakhovka HPP, the situation remains stable and under control. As of 10:00 on June 24, the water level in the cooling pond at the Zaporizhzhia NPP has not changed. It is currently at 16.60m. This is enough to meet the plant’s needs,” Energoatom reported on Telegram.

The water level in the thermal power plant’s canal, from where the ZNPP pond is fed if necessary, is at the level of 11.15 m.

As emphasized by Energoatom, „the water level in the canal has not dropped significantly in recent days, and its indicators are no longer dependent on the Kakhovka Reservoir.”

Energatom reminded that the ZNPP power units have not been operating since September 2022, so active evaporation of water from the cooling pond has not occurred since then.

The United States is closely monitoring media reports, statements by politicians, as well as the latest developments around the Zaporizhzha NPP and currently, the administration cannot confirm any reports of increased radiation levels in the vicinity of the facility captured by the Russians.

That’s according to John Kirby, the U.S. National Security Council spokesman, who spoke at a Friday briefing at the White House, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

„We’re continuing to monitor it closely. We are able to monitor some radiation sensors that are around the plant and thus far we’ve detected no elevated levels of radioactivity,” the White House spokesman noted.

Source: ukrinform.net