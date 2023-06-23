World Bank to provide Ukraine with $500M for salaries of rescuers, teachers and pensions

The World Bank has become one of the leaders in mobilizing resources to help Ukraine after the full-scale war started.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

„Today [June 21] we signed another Agreement on raising $500 million in funding from the UK as part of a $1.76 billion assistance package for Ukraine. The aid will be provided with the support of the United States, the United Kingdom and Finland,” Shmyhal said.

The funds will be used to pay salaries of rescues and teachers, pensions, to support low-income families, children with disabilities, internally displaced persons, single mothers, as well as to pay for medical services under the medical guarantee program.

As reported by Ukrinform, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will support the Ukrainian energy sector with EUR 600 million in 2023.

Source: ukrinform.net