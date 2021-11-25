Zelensky announces establishment of Ukrainian National Airlines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the establishment of a new state airline that will be called Ukrainian National Airlines (UNA).

He said this at the forum “Big Construction: Aviation. Tourism” in Kyiv on Thursday, November 25, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“There were several working titles. Today it is Ukrainian National Airlines. It’s very symbolic. It’s like our state with a long history, but always energetic, young, and united,” Zelensky said.

He said that at the moment, the Ukrainian market is not ready to fully ensure the realization of state interests in the field of air transportation.

In this context, he announced that the creation of a national airline will be officially launched today.

“Apart from the promises, we are moving to practical implementation. This is our national air carrier, and its creation will officially begin today. My colleagues will tell about it in detail later,” Zelensky said.

In April 2020, Zelensky announced his intention to create a modern state-owned airline with a Ukrainian aircraft fleet.

Source: ukrinform.net