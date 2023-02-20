Zelensky holds talks with Biden in Kyiv

U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the United States Joe Biden held talks in a tête-à-tête format and with delegations.

„We held talks with Mr. President of the United States in a tête-à-tête format, and then in an extended format. It was a conversation that really brings our joint victory in this war closer. We can and must make this year, 2023, the year of victory,” Zelensky said at a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the negotiations were meaningful and important.

According to Zelensky, he has been in constant contact with the American leader since the first minutes of the full-scale war against Ukraine. Moreover, he emphasized that the current visit is the first visit of the U.S. President to Ukraine in the past 15 years.

In turn, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said in a Telegram post that the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to Ukraine is a strategic visit, „many issues are being resolved and those that have been suspended will be accelerated.”

“A historical visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to Kyiv and meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine today is the heart of democracy, which is fighting for freedom. I want to thank Joe Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan, with whom we worked, in particular, on the issue of the visit,” Yermak said.

He added that he is „very happy about the constructive cooperation with Jake Sullivan”, as there is always a “powerful result”.

Source: ukrinform.net