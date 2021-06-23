Zelensky presents new nationwide program ‘Healthy Ukraine’

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has presented a new nationwide program “Healthy Ukraine”, which aims to increase life expectancy of Ukrainians.

“We are launching the nationwide president’s program Healthy Ukraine,” Zelensly said at the All-Ukrainian Forum “Ukraine 30. Healthy Ukraine”, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Zelensky, the program has been developed for all ages and groups of the population. He emphasized that the main goal of the program: “Ukrainians must live longer”.

As earlier reported, on November 10, 2020, President Volodymyr Zelensky initiated the development of the nationwide program “Healthy Nation”, which had to contain practical recommendations to citizens on how to improve health, prevent diseases and overcome their consequences.

Source: ukrinform.net