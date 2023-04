APKWS rakétarendszert is használ mostantól az ukrán hadsereg

#Ukraine: The new Ukrainian 37th Marine Brigade already using the long-awaited 🇺🇸 APKWS in #Kherson Oblast. The APWKS is essentially Hydra 70 unguided rockets fitted with a laser guidance kit to create a precision weapon.



In this case the launcher is mounted on a M1152A1 HMMWV. pic.twitter.com/j0PK1QccN1