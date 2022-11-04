10M tonnes of grain shipped from Ukraine through Black Sea corridor 

The Black Sea Grain Initiative has hit a new milestone. As of today, 10 million metric tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs have been shipped through the Black Sea corridor.

The relevant statement was made by UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his opening remarks to the press prior to the Security Council meeting on Peace Operations, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Despite all the obstacles we have seen, the beacon of hope in the Black Sea is still shining. The initiative is working,” Guterres said.

In his words, now as the initiative has resumed, the parties should concentrate efforts in two areas: the renewal and full implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative; removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer.

