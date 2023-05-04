23 civilians killed, 46 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson region in past day

The Russian army launched 98 strikes on Kherson region over the past day, killing 23 people and injuring 46 more, including two children.

„Over the past day, the enemy launched 98 strikes, firing 539 shells from heavy artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft.

The enemy shelled the city of Kherson 16 times… As a result of the Russian aggression, 23 people were killed and 46 people (including two children) were injured,” Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian troops shelled the residential neighborhoods of the population settlements of the region.

„Kherson city was hit with particular brutality. Eighty-two shells slammed into Pryvokzalna Square, the territory and premises of the railway station, a gas station, two trade establishments, a factory, a motor vehicle enterprise, a railway crossing,” Prokudin informed.

Over the past day, 84 people were evacuated from the de-occupied territory of the region.

As reported, on May 3, Russian troops shelled Kherson city and settlements in Kherson region from the very morning.

Source: ukrinform.net