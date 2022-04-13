300 businesses relocated to western Ukraine

A total of 300 enterprises have already been relocated from the areas of hostilities to western Ukraine as part of the business relocation program.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister-Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during a telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A total of 1,500 requests have been submitted via the ministry’s website, and 300 enterprises have been fully relocated,” Svyrydenko told.

In her words, 121 businesses are already running. Relocation requests are processed within 1-3 days.

A reminder that the Ukrainian enterprises, which are situated within the areas of hostilities, can receive government assistance in relocating their facilities to western Ukraine.

Source: ukrinform.net