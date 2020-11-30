Advent candle lighting in Beregszász

The first candle was lighted on the advent wreath of Beregszász.

Civil organisations of Beregszász, representatives of the historical churches in Transcarpathia and the leadership of the city participated the event.

Due to the quarantine, it was not possible to organize a festive program. However, the Pro Cultura Subcaparthica civil organisation prepared the advent wreath this year as well.

After the flame of peace flared, the leaders of the historical churches of Transcarpathia prayed for God’s blessing for the feast.

Following the lighting of the candle, in her message Ildiko Orosz, the president of the civil organisation Pro Cultura Subcarpathica draw the attention to the history and traditions of the Advent. She stressed that although it is not possible to hold a large-scale event this year, God is present this time as well as in homes where family members gather on His behalf.

