At summit in Athens, eleven countries sign declaration on support for Ukraine

At a summit organized by Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, eleven leaders of Balkan countries, including Greece, signed the Athens Declaration on support for Ukraine.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a pivotal moment for Europe, creating a new level of awareness of shared principles, unity and common future within the EU. This is a critical time for the security, peace and stability of our European continent,” the declaration says.

The statement says that the Western Balkans, Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova as geographically adjacent to EU Member States with “a common European heritage, history and a future defined by shared opportunities and challenges.”

It is stressed that the Athens Declaration statement is a new manifestation witnessed by the Balkan leaders, including Greece, “in the face of Russian aggression” to express “support for Ukraine’s independence.”

The leaders expressed support and appreciation to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who also attended the informal meeting on Monday in Athens.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Greece on a visit on Monday. Prior to that, he visited Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden.

In Greece, the head of the Ukrainian state and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signed a joint declaration of support for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration.

