Autumn programs came to end in the Nagybereg County House

The autumn season in the Nagybereg County House ended in December with thirteen colourful programs organized by the NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica.

The season started at the end of September and lasted until mid-December. Each of the thirteen events was based on significant traditions. By regularly and consciously incorporating its traditional programs, the County House was able to convey the unlimited love for Transcarpathian folk culture.

This year the autumn sessions began with a professional internship set up for students majoring in tourism. There was a harvest celebration that included story-telling, dancing session, and grape-stomping. Numerous craft techniques were demonstrated in accordance with significant traditional holidays.

Beginning on November 23, preparations for Advent period and Christmas has started. Advent crafting sessions were held frequently. Every event was enhanced by a cooking activity, where children could usually take part in preparing traditional folk food.

During the autumn-winter season, 389 Transcarpathian pupils from Beregszász, Gát, Nagydobrony, Kaszony, Nagybereg, Déda, and Csonkapapi visited the Nagybereg County House. They acquired knowledge about folk culture by learning about traditional holidays and becoming professional at different crafts techniques. At these folk sessions they could feel like a part of a community.

The autumn-winter season sessions could be held with the cooperation of the Sándor Csoóri Fund, Bethlen Gábor Alapkezelő Zrt. and Pro Cultura Subcarpathica. Folk programs will be organized next year as well and the County House is waiting for every curious participant to attend the various cultural sessions.

Adél Gál

Kárpátalja.ma