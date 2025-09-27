BercsényiFest Brings History and Culture to Life at Uzhhorod Castle

Uzhhorod Castle became the stage for tradition and celebration once again as the Pro Cultura Subcarpathica civil organization hosted the now well-established BercsényiFest on September 24. The festival, held in honor of Count Miklós Bercsényi and his wife Krisztina Csáky, drew more than 300 visitors

Walking through the castle courtyard, guests would encounter the noble couple themselves – brought to life by costumed actors. The Bercsényis, who once made Uzhhorod Castle their home, played a decisive role in the castle’s golden era. They brought with them not only prosperity but also the spirit of the Enlightenment, enriching the region with culture and the arts.

The day was not just about history, but also about creativity. Children rolled up their sleeves at handicraft workshops, learning traditional skills such as felting, bead-stringing, weaving friendship bracelets, and even crafting lavender ornaments.

The official program began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the busts of Bercsényi and Csáky, paying tribute to their memory.

In her address, Zsuzsanna Baracsi, Consul at Hungary’s Consulate General in Uzhhorod, highlighted the count’s lasting significance:

“Miklós Bercsényi was one of Prince Ferenc II Rákóczi’s most loyal allies – a leading general, politician, and diplomat of the War of Independence. Even in exile, he stood firmly by the prince’s side. Today, he remains one of the great historical figures of Transcarpathia.”

Ildikó Orosz, president of Pro Cultura Subcarpathica and the Rákóczi College, reminded the audience of the special timing of this year’s event:

“Bercsényi honored the locals by speaking their language – a gesture that sets an example even today. And September 24 is particularly meaningful: it is the very day of his birth. That’s why we chose this date and Uzhhorod Castle as the permanent home of BercsényiFest.”

The festivities then shifted into high gear with a colorful cultural program. Folk musicians and dance groups from across the region filled the castle with rhythm and energy:

Kökény Folk Dance Ensemble from Csap – directed by Veronika Vass

Tulipán Folk Art School, Eszeny branch – led by Bianka Banga-Makó

Cimbalom group of Tulipán Folk Art School, Kisgejőc branch – led by Marianna Csákány

Eszeny Bokréta Dance Group (junior and senior groups) – led by Bianka Banga-Makó

KisRitmus Folk Dance Ensemble – directed by Tibor Szabó

Dance and violin students of Tulipán Folk Art School at Uzhhorod’s Dayka Gábor Lyceum – led by Boglárka Botos, accompanied by the Csipkés Band

Csüllő Folk Dance Ensemble – directed by Ilona Perdukné-Lator, accompanied by the Csipkés Band

Csipkés Band – led by István Molnár

Thanks to the support of the Hungarian Government and the Bethlen Gábor Fund, BercsényiFest has once again proved that history, tradition, and culture can come together to inspire today’s communities.

