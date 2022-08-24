Biden announces $2.98B in security assistance to Ukraine

On the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence Day, August 24, U.S. President Joe Biden announced $2.98 billion as a new, biggest tranche of military assistance to Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Biden said this in a statement published on the website of the White House.

“The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty. As part of that commitment, I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. This will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term,” Biden said.

Source: ukrinform.net

(Photo: MTI/EPA/Consolidated News Photos/Chris Kleponis)