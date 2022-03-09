Estonian Transport startup Bolt will donate EUR 5 million to charities supporting Ukraine and will shut operations in Belarus and remove Russian products from its grocery delivery service.

Bold Founder and CEO Markus Villig announced this, Ukrinform reports with reference to ERR.

According to him the company is planning three “big steps”: donating 5% of all European Bolt orders the next two weeks to support the Ukrainian people, removing Russian products from Bolt Market, shutting down operations in Belarus.

“This will cost us millions. But freedom is worth more,” the founder said.

As reported, on February 24, Russia declared war on Ukraine and launched a large-scale invasion. Russian troops have been shelling and destroying key infrastructure. Missiles hit residential buildings.

Martial law was imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization was announced.

Ukraine officially filed a lawsuit against the Russian Federation with the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Source: ukrinform.net