Canada delivers more than 5,000 tonnes of military aid to Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine, Canadian Armed Forces aircraft have delivered more than 5,000 tonnes of military aid to Ukraine.

„The Royal Canadian Air Force air detachment in Prestwick, Scotland has now delivered over ten million pounds [over 5,000 tonnes] of Ukraine-bound aid donated by Canada, its Allies, and partners,” Minister of National Defence of Canada Anita Anand posted on Twitter.

She added that Canada will continue to provide support to Ukraine by transporting these important cargoes.

The accompanying photo shows that since the start of this transport mission last March, Canadian Air Force aircraft have flown nearly 400 missions, flying more than 3,000 hours. Aid from 21 countries was transported with their participation.

Three Canadian cargo aircraft and about 60 military personnel are stationed in Scotland, where the logistics center of this operation is located.

As reported, last Saturday, June 10, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau visited Ukraine for the second time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Canada has already allocated more than $6 billion to Ukraine in humanitarian, security, financial, and other aid.

Source: ukrinform.net