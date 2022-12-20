Charity marathon in Latvia for Ukrainian children

A charity marathon “Dod pieci!” (“High Five!”) in Latvia has collected EUR 230,838 in three days to help refugee children from Ukraine.

That’s according to LSM, Ukrinform reports.

A partner of the marathon, the charity platform Ziedot.lv, received 186 applications for assistance in purchasing various goods and services needed by Ukrainian refugee children in Latvia, the report said.

Donations can be made in different ways, including on the website of the marathon, which has a Ukrainian version.

On the opening day of the marathon, December 16, Latvian President Egils Levits visited the studio of the marathon.

The charity marathon “High Five!” will end on the evening of December 22.

